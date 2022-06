Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 04:36 Hits: 3

American correspondents in Moscow were summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry and threatened with reprisals because of U.S. sanctions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/07/washington-accuses-moscow-of-trying-to-intimidate-us-media-in-russia-a77913