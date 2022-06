Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 05:50 Hits: 6

Dwindling Botox imports coincided with an increase in demand for injections at Russian clinics.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/02/russian-clinics-brace-for-botox-shortage-as-imports-drop-kommersant-a77870