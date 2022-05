Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 14:37 Hits: 0

Russian troops are reported to be attempting an encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the city of Severodonetsk.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/27/the-russian-army-wont-stop-at-donbas-pro-kremlin-groups-hail-advances-in-ukraine-a77813