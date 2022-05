Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:50 Hits: 0

"Peak Putin" took the Russian leader's name in 2011 as Kyrgyzstan's ties with Moscow strengthened.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/26/kyrgyz-police-probe-ukraine-flag-on-mountain-named-for-putin-a77815