Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 05:10 Hits: 3

Moscow's army has plotted a slow but steady course deeper into Ukraine's eastern Donbas region since withdrawing forces from central and northern regions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/26/zelensky-rebukes-west-as-russia-closes-in-on-key-ukraine-city-a77805