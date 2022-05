Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 14:53 Hits: 1

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision was taken "on a reciprocal basis" after Britain sanctioned nearly all of its senators.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/24/russia-bars-entry-to-154-members-of-uk-house-of-lords-a77790