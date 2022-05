Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 17:21 Hits: 1

"Names are associated with a certain nation or country. What is being done by this country, we can all see," declared engineer Laryssa Vassylchenko.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/24/everything-russian-must-go-ukraines-kharkiv-renames-streets-a77792