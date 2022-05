Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:14 Hits: 2

Experts say the ruble's recent rise in value to four-year highs after plummeting following the invasion of Ukraine hurts Russia’s finances.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/24/russia-eases-capital-controls-to-hold-back-surging-ruble-a77778