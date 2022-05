Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 06:17 Hits: 2

The defense ministry in Kyiv said Russian forces were preventing civilians in Donbas from fleeing to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/20/ukraine-slams-russian-campaign-in-donbas-hell-us-readies-40bln-in-aid-a77741