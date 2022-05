Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 14:05 Hits: 0

The EANA accused TASS of not respecting its standards by following Russia's order to avoid using "assault, invasion, or declaration of war."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/13/european-news-agencies-alliance-suspends-russias-tass-a77675