Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 09:04 Hits: 0

“You are fighting for the motherland, for her future, and so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II," Putin told Russian soldiers.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/09/putin-hails-soldiers-fighting-in-ukraine-at-russias-victory-day-parade-a77623