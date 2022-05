Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 21:43 Hits: 1

U.S. intelligence said Putin will not stop at the eastern Donbas region where fighting is currently raging.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/05/10/fighting-rages-in-ukraines-east-as-us-warns-of-long-war-a77627