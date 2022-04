Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 04:16 Hits: 1

Siluanov’s projections mean Russia looks set to produce an average of 9.13 million barrels per day this year, its lowest level since 2004.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/04/28/russia-faces-two-decade-drop-in-2022-oil-output-a77516