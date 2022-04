Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 16:20 Hits: 3

For the moment, Russia's forces are concentrated in eastern Ukraine and attempting to seize the Donbas region.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/04/26/theyd-probably-all-die-analysts-doubt-russian-push-toward-separatist-transnistria-a77498