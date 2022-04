Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 12:43 Hits: 2

In the south, Russia continued its push to capture the besieged port of Mariupol where the last remaining Ukranian forces prepared for a final stand.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/04/18/air-strikes-hit-western-ukraine-as-russian-forces-mass-in-the-east-a77382