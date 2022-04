Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 09:36 Hits: 2

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia is preparing to 'finish off' the entire eastern region of Donbas.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/18/six-killed-lviv-russia-steps-up-attacks-before-donbas-push