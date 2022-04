Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 07:18 Hits: 7

Aynur Shayakhmetov was charged under a sweeping law against “fake news” about the military that Russia passed after invading Ukraine.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/04/18/russian-protester-charged-for-quoting-anti-war-tupac-lyric-a77386