Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 04:16 Hits: 3

More than a month into President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has shifted its focus after stiff resistance put paid to hopes of an easy capture of the country.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/04/08/russia-kicked-off-un-rights-council-over-ukraine-abuses-a77269