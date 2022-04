Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 03:40 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blames Russian troops for the killings, but the Kremlin has denied responsibility.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/04/05/biden-urges-war-crimes-trial-after-bucha-killings-a77209