Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 11:31 Hits: 0

Joe Biden on Saturday met in Warsaw with two Ukrainian ministers in the first face-to-face talks between the US president and top Kyiv officials since Russia's invasion began.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/26/biden-meets-top-ukrainian-ministers-in-warsaw-a77092