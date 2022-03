Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 05:19 Hits: 10

US official calls India's position at UN on Ukraine 'unsatisfactory' but also 'unsurprising' given its ties with Russia.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/26/unsatisfactory-but-unsurprising-us-india-ukraine-war-russia