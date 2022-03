Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 19:21 Hits: 0

"In exchange for 10 captured occupiers we rescued 10 of our servicemen," Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook, referring to Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/24/russia-ukraine-exchange-prisoners-a77075