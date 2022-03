Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 07:25 Hits: 5

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border Friday, trying to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/25/biden-to-visit-near-ukraine-border-in-show-of-solidarity-a77077