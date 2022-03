Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 03:45 Hits: 5

Analysts say the lack of progress helped free Tokyo to take tougher action against Russia than in the past, when chances for a resolution appeared stronger.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/22/japan-protests-russia-move-to-drop-peace-talks-over-ukraine-a77023