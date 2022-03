Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 08:19 Hits: 5

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv is ready to compromise but any deal would have to go through a referendum.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/22/zelenskyy-renews-offer-of-putin-talks-says-all-issues-on-table