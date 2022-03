Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 14:59 Hits: 5

Artillery fire hit a school and a cultural center in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/17/at-least-21-dead-after-russian-shelling-of-east-ukraine-town-local-officials-a76978