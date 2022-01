Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 14:23 Hits: 0

Last week's with the U.S., NATO and OSCE on Moscow's security demands failed to reach a breakthrough.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/01/18/no-new-ukraine-talks-until-west-responds-to-russias-demands-moscow-says-a76075