Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:13 Hits: 6

After talks last week failed to ease fears, the White House warned that Russia was ready to attack Ukraine at "any point."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/01/19/blinken-in-kyiv-to-back-ukraine-as-putin-stares-down-west-a76081