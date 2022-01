Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:40 Hits: 0

Russia quickly denied the account, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the U.S. statements "unfounded."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/01/14/us-says-russia-readying-false-flag-operation-to-invade-ukraine-a76051