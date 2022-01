Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 07:20 Hits: 6

Russia’s second live fire exercises near Ukraine’s borders in a month came after Russian and U.S. diplomats held talks to try to de-escalate tensions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/01/12/russia-launches-military-drills-near-ukraine-as-invasion-fears-remain-high-a76017