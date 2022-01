Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 07:33 Hits: 5

Russia since late last year has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border and demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/01/09/us-russia-hold-high-stakes-talks-on-ukraine-war-fears-a75993