Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 14:03 Hits: 0

Yegor Dudnikov, 21, was arrested for doing voice-over work for Belarusian opposition videos.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/27/belarus-jails-russian-national-for-11-years-in-protest-crackdown-reports-a75938