Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 10:24 Hits: 0

A court disclosed that a convicted senior manager oversaw the buying, stocking and selling of food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/16/fraud-conviction-appears-to-reveal-russian-troop-deployment-in-east-ukraine-a75835