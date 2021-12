Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 20:05 Hits: 0

Moscow said it will ban seven British "representatives" from entering its territory in retaliation over UK sanctions sparked by the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/17/moscow-bans-seven-britons-from-russia-over-navalny-sanctions-a75869