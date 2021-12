Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:24 Hits: 5

The European Union has suspended a military training mission in the Central African Republic over Russian mercenary outfit Wagner's alleged "control" over the country's armed forces

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/15/eu-halts-c-africa-army-training-over-wagner-influence-a75831