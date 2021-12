Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:29 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/13/uk-tells-russia-to-de-escalate-tensions-with-ukraine-a75807