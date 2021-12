Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 18:34 Hits: 0

The move comes as Europe grapples with record-high gas prices that some blame on Russia, which provides a third of all European gas.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/07/rosneft-told-to-present-gas-export-proposal-to-putin-a75755