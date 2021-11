Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:14 Hits: 2

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee claimed that “blogger Morgenshtern essentially sells drugs on social media.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/11/24/rapper-morgenshtern-leaves-russia-after-top-investigators-drug-dealing-claims-reports-a75655