Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 14:17

The U.S. is "painting a frightening picture" of Russian tanks crushing Ukrainian cities, the SVR said in a rare statement.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/11/22/russia-spy-agency-dismisses-claims-of-ukraine-invasion-plan-a75634