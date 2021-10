Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:10 Hits: 2

The U.S. embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing diplomat visa numbers.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/27/us-warns-moscow-embassy-could-stop-functioning-due-to-visa-row-a75428