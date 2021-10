Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 11:45 Hits: 7

Russia on Saturday reported another record high number of both new coronavirus cases and deaths.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/23/russia-reports-record-covid-deaths-and-cases-russia-reports-record-covid-deaths-and-cases-bbc-b-russia-reports-record-covid-deaths-and-cases-a75383