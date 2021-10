Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 09:28 Hits: 7

Dmitry Medvedev attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and called on the Kremlin to reject any attempts to negotiate with him.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/11/russia-shouldnt-negotiate-with-vassal-ukraine-ex-president-medvedev-says-a75263