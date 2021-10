Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 18:35 Hits: 1

Authorities in central Russia are offering residents regional groceries from local supermarkets in exchange for "alcoholic beverages of dubious quality"

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/10/russians-offered-food-for-booze-after-bootleg-liquor-kills-34-a75260