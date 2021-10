Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 06:28 Hits: 8

Moscow has barred embassies from hiring Russian or third-country staff, forcing Washington to lay off nearly 200 locals.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/06/us-senators-call-for-expulsion-of-up-to-300-russian-diplomats-over-visas-a75225