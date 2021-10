Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 14:34 Hits: 1

Kiev slammed the contract to supply 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Hungary via non-Ukrainian transit routes as “political.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/01/ukraine-calls-for-russia-sanctions-over-hungary-gas-deal-a75192