Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:37 Hits: 1

Around 11,000 employees came to the capital for an online conference covering topics from family values to geopolitics.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/09/30/deripaska-linked-firms-sent-thousands-to-moscow-on-election-day-some-said-they-were-on-standby-for-a-pro-kremlin-rally-a75167