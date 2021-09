Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:40 Hits: 9

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were left fighting for their lives after a 2018 Novichok attack.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/09/21/britain-names-third-russian-behind-skripal-poisoning-a75104