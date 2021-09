Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

The decision further restricts access to Alexei Navalny's Smart Voting system, following Apple and Google takedowns of his app.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/09/18/telegram-messenger-blocks-navalny-bot-during-russian-election-a75079