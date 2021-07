Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 08:05 Hits: 5

The FSB argues the information on Roscosmos' work — as well as its problems — can be used against Russia by foreign states and organizations.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/20/russia-shields-fraud-plagued-space-agency-from-foreign-scrutiny-a74561