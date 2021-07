Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:39 Hits: 2

The ECHR ruling came in response to complaints by three Russian same-sex couples whose attempts to register their marriages in Russia were rejected.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/13/european-rights-court-orders-russia-to-recognize-same-sex-unions-a74509